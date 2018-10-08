New Kids On The Block announce NC tour dates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --A musical blast of nostalgia will be coming to Raleigh in 2019.
New Kids On The Block announced Monday they would be bringing their tour to Raleigh and Charlotte.
NKOTB will be joined by special guest performers Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Naughty By Nature, and Debbie Gibson.
Combined, those performers have sold more than 100 million records. They recently collaborated on a new single, "80s Baby."
The tour will come to The PNC Arena on July 7, 2019. Two days later, the tour will rock Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
Public tickets for both shows go on sale Oct. 12.