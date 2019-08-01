selena

New Selena mural unveiled in singer's former Corpus Christi neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- A new mural of slain Tejano star Selena now graces a Texas neighborhood where she lived.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports the mural unveiled Tuesday in Corpus Christi's Molina neighborhood has three watercolor images of the Grammy-winning singer who was shot in 1995. A former president of Selena's fan club is serving life in prison for killing her.

The original mural had Selena's portrait and the words "Always in our Hearts." That work was done by some students and art teacher Dicky Valdez shortly after Selena's death. But the mural showed signs of wear by last year.

Selena's relatives paid for the new mural, by New York artist San Singuenza.

It says, "The goal isn't to live forever but to create something that will."

MORE SELENA: NKOTB performs Selena tribute in Corpus Christi with Selena's siblings in the crowd
EMBED More News Videos

New Kids on the Block honored Tejano legend Selena during a South Texas concert earlier this week, initially unaware that the singer's family members were singing along from the front row.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcorpus christitexas newssocietymusic newsu.s. & worldmural artsselena
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SELENA
Selena-themed cruise setting sail out of L.A. in 2020
NKOTB performs Selena tribute with Selena's siblings in crowd
Get schooled in Selena with this new college course
Selena's life story to be told on Netflix
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cicada killer wasps spotted throughout the Triangle
LIVE VIDEO: Corpse flower at NC State begins to bloom
3rd suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Clayton 15-year-old
Dwarf lemur triplets announced at Duke Lemur Center
Trump threatens 10 percent tariffs on China starting Sept. 1
Elusive Emu spotted at Hillsborough farm
You probably won't get your $125 from the Equifax settlement
Show More
Parents of Americans accused in Rome police officer death speak out
7 arrested in 9th District absentee ballot fraud investigation
American tourists forced to jump ship in shark-infested waters
Raleigh's Moore Square vandalized just before grand re-opening
Mother leaves 3 children in hot car while applying for job
More TOP STORIES News