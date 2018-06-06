The show on Wednesday announced where and when auditions will take place for the next season.
You can audition online, in-person at one of the tour dates or both. Visit American Idol's audition website for information about how to audition online.
Here's the full list. The show said that dates are subject to change.
Orlando, FL - August 25
San Diego, CA - August 25
Chattanooga, TN - August 28
Scottsdale, AZ - August 28
Charlotte, NC - August 31
Albuquerque, NM - August 31
Seattle, WA - August 31
Boise, ID - September 2
Richmond, VA - September 3
Plano, TX - September 3
Houston, TX - September 4
Austin, TX - September 6
Philadelphia, PA - September 6
Oklahoma City, OK - September 6
Buffalo, NY - September 9
Kansas City, MO - September 9
Shreveport, LA - September 9
Columbus, OH - September 12
Little Rock, AK - September 12
Charleston, WV - September 15
You can register ahead of time for an in-person audition by visiting American Idol's audition website.