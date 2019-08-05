Arts & Entertainment

Nintendo game from 1987 sold for $9k at auction

A Nintendo game from the 1980s just sold for big bucks.

A copy of Kid Icarus, unopened and sealed, went for $9,000 dollars in an online auction.

The cult-classic came was first released by Nintendo in 1987.

Heritage Auctions says Kid Icarus is considered one of the hardest Nintendo Entertainment System titles to find in sealed condition.

Scott Amos recently discovered the game in the attic of his childhood home in Reno, Nevada.

He said he's splitting the money with his sister and they're taking their families on a vacation to Walt Disney World.
