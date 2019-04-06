Arts & Entertainment

Nipsey Hussle memorial to be held at Staples Center on Thursday

As the world mourns slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, sales of his music are increasing substantially.

LOS ANGELES -- A memorial in honor of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle has been scheduled to be held Thursday at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, Eyewitness News has learned.

Details about the planned service were not immediately available.

The 33-year-old Hussle, a beloved community activist in his native South Los Angeles and beyond, was gunned down March 31 in front of his clothing store near the intersection Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard. Two other men were wounded in the shooting.

A manhunt ensued, culminating in the arrest of 29-year-old Eric R. Holder Jr. The suspect was being held on $5 million bail after pleading not guilty Thursday to charges of murder and attempted murder.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
