Now Open: Stars and Strikes, 60,000-square-foot Family Entertainment Center in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers is now open in Raleigh. The Raleigh location marks the 14th nationwide for the Atlanta-based company.
The 60,000 square foot family center is located at 4020 Capital Blvd.
Stars and Strikes features bowling as well as a special VIP bowling area, an arcade, a two-story laser tag facility, bumper cars, a full bar, private event space, and restaurant CJ's Tavern.
"We are definitely affordable, family fun," explained Shonte Washington, Sales Manager for Stars and Strikes. "We have a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy, so if you want to grab a cocktail or enjoy our CJ's tavern we have service on the lanes, or if you just want to come in and dine you can do that as well."
The entertainment center offers special deals Tuesdays through Sundays and offers corporate building events as well as birthday parties and lock in overnight experiences for fundraisers.
They have partnered with the Raleigh Rescue Mission to give back and are celebrating the grand opening with a backpack drive for Make A Miracle. Customers who donate a backpack or school materials will receive a $5 arcade game card.
Hours and information:
Stars and Strikes
(678) 804-7424
4020 Capital Blvd. Raleigh, NC 27604
Sunday - 9 a.m. - Midnight
Monday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - Midnight
Friday - 10 a.m. - 2 a.m.
Saturday - 9 a.m. - 2 a.m.
