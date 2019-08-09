NOW OPEN: Triangle's first board game cafe opens in Raleigh

Now Open

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Kitchen Table, the Triangle's first board game cafe serving biscuits, brews, and board games, is now open at 5629 Creedmoor Rd. in Raleigh.

The restaurant opens daily at 9 a.m. serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Each table is greeted by not only a server but, also a game tender that has been trained in many of the more than 300 board games located in the game room library on site.

"That's the beauty of the kitchen table," said The Kitchen Table catering manager, Jan Wrzesien. "That's where things happen in your home, discussions happen around the kitchen table, games are played around the kitchen table. And that's why we thought this was a great name for a great concept."

The Kitchen Table is next door to and was opened by the owners of the popular restaurant, Relish.

"The owner, Sharon May has always loved games and her family loves games," Wrzesien said. "People seem to really enjoy it."

The Kitchen Table
5629 Creedmoor Rd. Raleigh, NC 27612
HOURS:
Monday-Thursday
9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday-Saturday
9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday
9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
