HOLIDAY

'Obama Claus' surprises patients, staff at children's hospital in Washington

EMBED </>More Videos

The 44th President of the United States tried his hand at a new gig: Santa Claus. (Chuck Kennedy for the Obama Foundation)

WASHINGTON --
The 44th President of the United States tried his hand at a new gig: Santa Claus.

Wearing a Santa hat and carrying a bag full of toys, Barack Obama visited children and their families at Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C.



"Merry Christmas!" Obama said as he surprised hospital staff and patients. "My reindeer they were stuck in some snow, but I just wanted to make sure that I made the trip and I had a chance to see all of you guys."

During Obama's presidency, his wife Michelle visited the same hospital every year during the holidays.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarack obamahospitalsanta clauschristmasholidaychildrenu.s. & worldfeel goodgood news
HOLIDAY
Abbey Lane is home to some of the best Christmas lights in the Triangle
'Shrek the Halls' to air on ABC Dec. 19
Christmas Eve to be a holiday for federal workers in 2018
Hidden History of North Carolina's own Christmas Town
More holiday
SOCIETY
Abbey Lane is home to some of the best Christmas lights in the Triangle
3 choice music events in Durham this weekend | Hoodline
In Wake Co., flag-pinning a special moment for Navy veteran in hospice care
Hidden History of North Carolina's own Christmas Town
More Society
Top Stories
First Alert: 100 percent chance of rain Thursday
Mom, boyfriend charged with murder more than a year after death of toddler
Remains of train stowaway found 100 miles apart, deputies say
'Deliberate act' with drones grounds airplanes at London airport
Trump declares victory over ISIS; will withdraw troops from Syria
3 children seriously injured in Nash Co. crash
Inmate found hours after escaping NC correctional center
Government shutdown hinges on funding for Trump's border wall
Show More
Raleigh police searching for smoking porch pirate
Hundreds pack funeral home to say goodbye to fallen Lumberton officer
With rain coming Thursday, we could break records this year
Fayetteville murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Johnson's career high powers N.C. State past No. 7 Auburn
More News