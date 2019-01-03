Obama makes Billboard R&B chart with Hamilton song

Former President Barack Obama has a song on one of Billboard's R&B charts.
Obama is a featured performer on the song "One Last Time (44 remix)." It debuted on Billboard's Hot R&B songs chart at No. 22.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton," released the song last month. It's a collaboration between Hamilton cast member Christopher Jackson and gospel musician BeBe Winans.
Obama delivers George Washington's farewell address in the song.
The song had 307,000 on-demand U.S. streams and 900,000 downloads sold during the week that ended Dec. 27, according to Nielsen music.
The song is one of several so-called "Hamildrops" that raise money for different nonprofit organizations.
Listen to the song: here
