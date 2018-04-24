ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Royal Baby Fever: Odds are in for royal baby name

EMBED </>More Videos

Prince William and Duchess Kate leave the hospital with their third child. (John Stillwell/Pool photo via AP, File)

Prince William and Duchess Kate have welcomed a baby boy, but royal baby fans are still in anticipation. The baby's name has not yet been announced.

The baby's full name, which will likely be announced in the next few days, will be His Royal Highness, Prince (Name) of Cambridge.

According to the Mirror Online, if it's a boy, the bookies have "Arthur" as the favorite, with 2-1 odds. Next up is "James" (4-1), "Phillip" (5-1) and "Albert" (6-1).

Had the child been a girl, "Mary" had the best odds at 3-1. That's because Mary is one of the Queen's middle names, and also her grandmother's name. "Alice" and "Victoria" were the next two favorites.

PHOTOS: Will, Kate and the royal family through the years
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroyal familybabyprince williamkate middletonu.s. & worldroyals
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News