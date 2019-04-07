Arts & Entertainment

Official 'Game of Thrones' Oreos and beer are coming!

"Hold the door!" You can binge watch Game of Thrones with Oreo cookies and beer inspired by the show.

Oreo made the announcement in an Instagram video, where the word Oreo transforms into the series' hashtag, #ForTheThrone.



Brewery Ommegang and HBO have also released the latest beer in their multi-year, multi-beer partnership.

'For the Throne' beer is a tribute to those who aspire to be the final occupant of the Iron Throne. This 9.5% ABV strong golden ale is co-fermented with pinot grigio and viognier grape juices and then bottle conditioned with Champagne yeast to create an ale fit for royalty.

HBO's fantasy drama will air its final season premiere on April 14.
