ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

On a budget? Here are 3 things to do for free in Raleigh this week

Union Station. | Photo: David H./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's always plenty to do in Raleigh, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

From a pop-up Zumba class to a Colombian folk music concert, here are three fun things to do around town that'll cost you nothing at all.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Zumba Pop-Up with RGF





Ever wanted to try Zumba? You can do so for free with this pop-up class at Union Station hosted by Raleigh Group Fitness. Its Ambassador Instructor, Jeffrey Florence, will lead a group in an outdoor session.

When: Friday, October 12, 4-5 p.m.
Where: Union Station, 510 W. Martin St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Blocktober Fest - A Benefit for Dynamic Water





With Saturday afternoon's Blocktoberfest, a variety of local businesses are hosting and contributing to a benefit for clean water initiative Dynamic Water.

Admission is free, though food and drink is available for sale; activities include contests, giveaways, carnival-style games, oversized boxing, bounce houses and oversized beer pong.

When: Saturday, October 13, 12-10 p.m.
Where: 400 W North St, 400 W. North St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pavelid's Duo





Pavelid's Duo consists of two Latin American musicians: Pavelid Castaneda, an expert in the llanera harp of the Colombian plains, and Agustin Gonzalez, a self-taught cuatro player and singer from Venezuela. Attendance to the duo's performance is free, but tickets are required.

When: Sunday, October 14, 3-4 p.m.
Where: North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineRaleigh
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Will Smith reveals poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'
Manhattan DA drops part of Weinstein sex assault case
Download the ABC11 App and Get Your Local News Now
SPONSORED: Junior League of Raleigh A Shopping Spree: Live with Kelly and Ryan In-Studio Audience Sweepstakes
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man injured when tree falls on truck at State Fairgrounds
Tropical Storm Michael brings heavy rain, strong wind gusts to Triangle
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage in North Carolina
Hurricane Michael's winds topple Florida freight train
Roads closed around the Triangle due to flooding from Tropical Storm Michael
At least 6 dead, including 1 in western NC after Hurricane Michael slams South
VIDEO: Flooding near Tom's Creek in Carrboro due to rain
VIDEO: Raccoon escapes rising floodwater near Crabtree Creek
Show More
Hurricane Michael Closings: Schools announce closings, early dismissals
VIDEO: Aerials show devastation in Mexico Beach, FL
Thousands without power across NC as Michael pushes through
Hurricane Michael drone video over Panama City Beach
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
More News