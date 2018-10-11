On a budget? Here are 3 things to do for free in Raleigh this week

From a pop-up Zumba class to a Colombian folk music concert, here are three fun things to do around town that'll cost you nothing at all.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Zumba Pop-Up with RGF
Ever wanted to try Zumba? You can do so for free with this pop-up class at Union Station hosted by Raleigh Group Fitness. Its Ambassador Instructor, Jeffrey Florence, will lead a group in an outdoor session.
When: Friday, October 12, 4-5 p.m.
Where: Union Station, 510 W. Martin St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Blocktober Fest - A Benefit for Dynamic Water
With Saturday afternoon's Blocktoberfest, a variety of local businesses are hosting and contributing to a benefit for clean water initiative Dynamic Water.
Admission is free, though food and drink is available for sale; activities include contests, giveaways, carnival-style games, oversized boxing, bounce houses and oversized beer pong.
When: Saturday, October 13, 12-10 p.m.
Where: 400 W North St, 400 W. North St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Pavelid's Duo
Pavelid's Duo consists of two Latin American musicians: Pavelid Castaneda, an expert in the llanera harp of the Colombian plains, and Agustin Gonzalez, a self-taught cuatro player and singer from Venezuela. Attendance to the duo's performance is free, but tickets are required.
When: Sunday, October 14, 3-4 p.m.
Where: North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets