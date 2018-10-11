On a budget? Here are 3 things to do for free in Raleigh this week

Zumba Pop-Up with RGF

Blocktober Fest - A Benefit for Dynamic Water

Pavelid's Duo

There's always plenty to do in Raleigh, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.From a pop-up Zumba class to a Colombian folk music concert, here are three fun things to do around town that'll cost you nothing at all.---Ever wanted to try Zumba? You can do so for free with this pop-up class at Union Station hosted by Raleigh Group Fitness. Its Ambassador Instructor, Jeffrey Florence, will lead a group in an outdoor session.Friday, October 12, 4-5 p.m.Union Station, 510 W. Martin St.FreeWith Saturday afternoon's Blocktoberfest, a variety of local businesses are hosting and contributing to a benefit for clean water initiative Dynamic Water.Admission is free, though food and drink is available for sale; activities include contests, giveaways, carnival-style games, oversized boxing, bounce houses and oversized beer pong.Saturday, October 13, 12-10 p.m.400 W North St, 400 W. North St.FreePavelid's Duo consists of two Latin American musicians: Pavelid Castaneda, an expert in the llanera harp of the Colombian plains, and Agustin Gonzalez, a self-taught cuatro player and singer from Venezuela. Attendance to the duo's performance is free, but tickets are required.Sunday, October 14, 3-4 p.m.North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.Free