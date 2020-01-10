Oprah Winfrey to discuss wellness tour on 'Tamron Hall' on Monday, January 13

Oprah Winfrey will give Tamron Hall a special behind-the-scenes look at her much-anticipated wellness tour in a candid one-on-one conversation on Monday's "Tamron Hall."
Winfrey will discuss her personal journey to wellness and her mission to promote health, transformation and triumph around the country.
Tamron will join Oprah at the St. Paul, Minnesota stop of her "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" tour this Saturday and will participate in the immersive wellness experience firsthand, alongside Oprah.
Tamron's interview and immersive experience with Oprah airs on "Tamron Hall" on Monday, January 13 (for times and channels go to Tamron's show website or check local listings.
"I'm excited to catch up with one of my mentors -- the incomparable Oprah Winfrey -- about her wellness journey and living your best life," Hall said. "I can't think of a better way to start 2020 than with an inspirational conversation with a living legend."
From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed, and force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.
"Tamron Hall" premiered on September 9, 2019, and quickly became one of the highest-rated new daytime shows of the 2019/2020 season. The show, which was recently renewed for a second season, broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.
