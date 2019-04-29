John Singleton dead at 51 after stroke, Oscar-nominated director known for 'Boyz N The Hood,' 'Poetic Justice'

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today," read the statement. "This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John's doctors."
The 51-year-old director of "Boyz in the Hood," ''Poetic Justice" and other films has been in intensive care in a Los Angeles hospital since he had a stroke on April 17. A court filing last week by his mother, Shelia Ward, requested that she be appointed Singleton's temporary conservator in order to make medical and financial decisions while he is incapacitated.
Ward's filing said that Singleton was in a coma. But on Friday, Singleton's daughter Cleopatra Singleton, 19, filed a declaration disputing that account. She maintained that her father was not in a coma and that doctors did not "have a concrete diagnosis." She opposed her grandmother becoming conservator, or guardian.
As news that Singleton would be taken off life support circulated, many paid tribute to the director. Jordan Peele, the "Get Out" and "Us" director called him "a brave artist and a true inspiration."
"His vision changed everything," Peele said.
Earlier Monday, media reports surfaced that he had died. But publicist Shannon Barr refuted those rumors, saying he was still on life support.
Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Shonda Rhimes were among the public figures wishing him well over the weekend.
Wishing Director John Singleton (age 51) a speedy recovery from his stroke.— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 20, 2019
An occasion, perhaps, for the rest of us to be amazed that human physiology works at all. pic.twitter.com/x4H1iFjvZG
There was a time when I was struggling to pay my bills in film school and not sure this town was for me. And one day, not long after Boyz N The Hood exploded on the scene, my phone rang. It was John Singleton. John did not know me at all. But someone … https://t.co/GWpxRuuDVi pic.twitter.com/RfN3Giewm3— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 26, 2019
Actress Taraji P. Hensen wrote over the weekend on Instagram that she had visited Singleton.
Boyz N The Hood earned Singleton two Oscar nominations in 1991. One was for writing and one was for directing. The latter made him the first African-American nominated for Best Director.
His other films include Poetic Justice, which starred Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, and Rosewood. Singleton's recent projects include the TV series Snowfall, a crime drama set in 1980s Los Angeles.
His family's Monday statement called Singleton "a prolific, ground-breaking director who changed the game and opened doors in Hollywood, a world that was just a few miles away, yet worlds away, from the neighborhood in which he grew up."
ABC News, CNN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.