ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oscar-nominated documentary short "Knife Skills" offers recipe for success

EMBED </>More Videos

Documentary short film "Knife Skills" follows a class of trainee workers at a Cleveland haute cuisine restaurant committed to hiring the formerly incarcerated, with the hope of preventing their returns to prison. (KABC)

By George Pennacchio
LOS ANGELES --
The movie "Knife Skills" tells an inspiring story about second chances, and it just earned an Oscar nomination in the "best documentary short subject" category.

"Knife Skills" revolves around Edwins, a French restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio, as it prepares to open its doors - but this restaurant is not just any normal eatery.

"First of all, I just stumbled upon this story completely by chance - just happened to be at a dinner," filmmaker Thomas Lennon said.

He went on to say he overheard someone talking about a new concept for a restaurant.

"Hear this weird guy there and he was talking about this restaurant that he was going to open and it was going to be the greatest French restaurant in the United States, and it was going to be in Cleveland. Okay, and it's going to be staffed entirely by people just out of prison. And I just knew right away there was a film there," Lennon said.

The restaurant employees include men and women who've been convicted of various offenses, several of them involving drugs.

"Everybody's got a vulnerability and that's really the story of the film is people will sort of try to rebuild their lives," Lennon said.

Not everyone in this movie hoping for a second chance will succeed, but for those who do, it is completely life-changing.

"There's a feeling of hurt and vulnerability and pain and shame about the past. And almost everybody in that restaurant is carrying that," Lennon said. " Although that's a huge burden to carry, it's also, in some ways, an advantage because it means they're always trying to be that much better, that much more loyal, that much more special and that much more attentive to their own characters flaws. I think that's what you see in the film."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieOscarsaward showsmovie newsprison
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News