ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

At 22, Timothee Chalamet is youngest Best Actor Oscar nominee in decades

EMBED </>More Videos

"Call Me By Your Name" star Timothee Chalamet is the youngest Oscar nominee for Best Actor in almost 80 years. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES --
"Call Me by your Name" star Timothee Chalamet is quickly making his mark in Hollywood.

The 22 year old is Oscar's youngest Best Actor nominee in almost 80 years. But the idea of stardom is not going to his head. He readily admits to being a bit "starstruck" at the recent Oscar nominees luncheon - even straining his neck a bit to see Meryl Streep.

"I know. I'm not embarrassed by that," said Chalamet. "It's not like my fifth year. I'm the new guy! I really am a fan first and foremost. That's not a rare symptom of being a young person at these things. I've seen it at other events where the young people are going around."

It's been quite a year for Chalamet. Along with "Call Me by your Name," he co-starred in "Lady Bird," which is also up for Oscar's Best Picture.

With the success he's had, making acting a career was a no-brainer.

"Any career in the arts is a scary thing to get into, I think. From a parent's perspective the issue of economic stability is ridden with anxiety," said Chalamet. "I don't know, man, you gotta pursue it, you gotta go for it."

"Call Me by your Name" explores sexuality, and a teenager who's coming of age, enamored by an older man. Chalamet thinks the idea of "love" is what's drawn so many people to the movie.

"Because love is love is love. And it's a universal love story. And we've all had that experience - maybe not to the ferocity of in the movie but when we fall for someone for the first time and we're clueless," said Chalamet. "And we can all relate to the monologue at the end of the film that says to suffer is to suffer. And there's no wrong way to suffer. The only thing wrong with suffering is to beat yourself up on top of that."

The 90th Academy Awards show airs Sunday on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieOscarsaward showsacademy awards
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Show More
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
More News