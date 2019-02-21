OSCARS

Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight

EMBED </>More Videos

Oscar nominees for animated and live-actions shorts are soaking in the spotlight.

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Oscar nominees for animated and live-actions shorts are soaking in the spotlight.

"I mean, it's so much love and it's such a huge accomplishment for us. We feel very privileged and honored to be here," said "Fauve" director Jeremy Comte.

In Beverly Hills, there was a reception featuring some short film nominees like Disney-Pixar's "Bao."

"It's just awesome that we came out the same year as "Crazy Rich Asians." There was a dumpling making scene in that too, and I'd like to imagine it was a shout-out to 'Bao,' even though they probably made it way before," said director Domee Shi.

For the live-action short nominees, it's been a rollercoaster of emotions. The category is one of four that the Academy had planned to announce the winners during commercial breaks. But after swift backlash, the Academy reversed its decision.

"I think we had gotten used to the fact that we were going to just be during the commercial breaks, and we were so happy when we found out they put us back on," said "Marguerite" director Marianne Farley.

"Especially, I would say, cinema, editing and our own section. I mean, these people work incredibly hard and they make film what it is today so we're really, really happy," said "Detainment" producer Darren Mahon.

Regardless of the drama, it's an exciting week ahead of the 91st Academy Awards.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmoviesmovie newsaward showsacademy awardsHollywoodLos Angeles
OSCARS
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool
SPONSORED: Oscar frontrunner Regina King shines in 'Beale Street'
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool
SPONSORED: Oscar frontrunner Regina King shines in 'Beale Street'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Shoe blowout injures Zion Williamson; UNC blows out Duke 88-72
Live: Mark Harris says he was unaware of Dowless' plans for ballots
Man accused of assaulting woman, child sex crime arrested in Henderson
Officials identify 3 deputies involved in shooting death of man
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
Babysitter of 5 left to get ingredients when fire started
Show More
Cary mass shooting survivor, officials discuss gun bill proposal
Tortoise feared extinct found on remote Galapagos island
One year later: Evangelist Billy Graham reached millions before death
Train hits unoccupied Durham patrol car
Police: Boy, 4, dies after being impaled by piece of glass
More News