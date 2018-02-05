ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Friendly, casual vibe highlights annual gathering of nominees at the Oscar luncheon

EMBED </>More Videos

It's the calm before the red carpet storm as almost 200 Oscar nominees get together for the annual Oscar luncheon. (KABC)

By
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. --
The year's official class of Oscar nominees gathered for the annual Oscar luncheon.

The friendly nature of this event lets everyone take a deep breath during a long awards season. It has a casual vibe and is geared more toward camaraderie rather than red carpet pressure.

After the invitees eat lunch, each and every nominee in attendance is called up to a stage for the "class photo."

One of the biggest rounds of applause went for former Laker Kobe Bryant, whose movie "Dear Basketball" is nominated for best animated short film. There were also plenty of first-timers, like Bryant, plus dozens of Oscar "veterans."

Gary Oldman was there once before, when he was nominated in 2012 for "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy." His nomination this year is for playing Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour," a role he calls "once in a lifetime."

"The whole Churchill experience has been extraordinary," Oldman said. "And it is a thing of, I think, when a part, a role, and an actor just come together - who would have thought? I am truly gob smacked and humbled. It's a moment in the sun. And I'm enjoying it."

Next up for all the nominees: Oscar Sunday on March 4.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmoviesaward showscelebritymovie news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News