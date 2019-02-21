OSCARS

Spike Lee, Regina King and other Oscar nominees sit down for a round of This or That

EMBED </>More Videos

Oscar nominees play This or That with On The Red Carpet (1 of 6)

Oscar nominee Regina King plays This or That

Join Oscar nominee Regina King as she plays a game of "This or That" with On The Red Carpet.

How well do you really know your favorite movie stars? Big fans are familiar with their favorite celeb's body of work, but how much do you know about their everyday life?

On The Red Carpet recently down with Oscar nominees Regina King, Richard E. Grant, Spike Lee, Sam Elliott, Willem Dafoe and Marina de Tavira for a rousing round of This or That to learn more about the small things in their lives.

They'll be heading to Hollywood this Sunday for Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscars. Click here to see the full list of nominated celebrities, and check out other Oscars fun below:


Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
