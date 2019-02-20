OSCARS

Oscar-worthy makeup advice from the show's head makeup artist

EMBED </>More Videos

When asked for his number one makeup tip, Oscars makeup head Bruce Grayson stuck to the basics.

The Oscars are the Super Bowl for celebrity glam squads, a day when everybody brings their A-game from the red carpet to the winner's podium.

Bruce Grayson runs the makeup department for the Academy Awards, and he's the final person presenters see before they head onstage. He said it usually takes 45 minutes to do each star's makeup, but a touchup can take less than 30 seconds.

When asked for his biggest makeup pro tip, Grayson stuck to the basics: "You want to get the foundation right. To me, foundation is everything. It's the bricks and mortar of makeup."

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

MORE OSCARS FUN

Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees

Oscar-nominated movies 2019: Where to stream, how to watch

Oscars throwback: What happened at the Academy Awards 10, 20 & 30 years ago

Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsaward showscelebrityhollywoodtelevision
OSCARS
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool
Oscars 2019: How to play the official game
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool
Oscars 2019: How to play the official game
First-ever 'Jeopardy!' team contest draws top champions
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
$4K stolen from Raleigh man's bank account through ATM skimmer fraud
Inmate accused of rape at Raleigh Burger King will not be charged, DA says
Mark Harris' son says he warned his father about shady absentee votes
Duke, UNC ready for 149th straight game where 1 or both are ranked
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
New hospital charge lists causing confusion among consumers
Youth suicide rates nearly double, vaccination rates drop in NC, study finds
Contractor apologizes for substandard Fort Bragg housing conditions
Show More
Father arrested after young children found wandering down Six Forks Rd
Gas prices skyrocket in the Carolinas
3 taken to hospital following crash involving Wake County deputy
Bunn High School rapper featured in NBA All-Star Game coverage
Autopsy reveals how lion escaped pen, mauled intern
More News