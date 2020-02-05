Arts & Entertainment

Oscarmetrics: Mathematician from Pennsylvania Creates Method to Predict Oscar Winners

Hollywood's biggest night is just days away, and if you have a little informal Oscars pool going you might want to pick up a book by a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania author, movie buff and math enthusiast.

Ben Zauzmer designed a method to predict the big winners. He calls it Oscarmetrics: The Math Behind The Biggest Night in Hollywood.

"Over my course of predicting the Oscars, 77% of the time the favorite wins," Zauzmer says.

He starts with the stats: who has won what so far this awards season - say, at the Golden Globes - and the various guild awards

If there are multiple nominations, the probabilities go up.

Also in his equation?

"Rotten Tomatoes scores," he says. "I have also found in my book that if you have been nominated a lot, but haven't won, that gives you a 5% boost."

The 27-year-old Upper Dublin High School grad is now a baseball analyst for the L.A. Dodgers. He created Oscarmetrics while a student at Harvard University.

"I was a freshman in college and I'm a math guy and big movie fan."

And he does his research. He comes home to Dresher every year for the family's annual Oscar marathon.

"We all gather and watch all of the Best Picture nominees each year," Zauzmer says.

This year, he says some awards are pretty much a lock.

"The Best Actor math is very confident that Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker' is the favorite," he says.

"Best Actress? This is another person who has dominated awards season - Renee Zellweger in 'Judy.'

So, what's his Best Picture prediction?

"'1917', but it's far from a guarantee," he explains.

"Sometimes events with smaller probabilities happen. It's what we call 'upsets' and it's why the Oscars are so much fun!"

Ben is tweeting out all of his predictions through his account @BensOscarMath. He will also live tweet during the Oscars.

When asked if he puts his money where his math is?

"Nah," he says. "I never bet on the Oscars and I never will. This is just for fun."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmontgomery countyoscars
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows bloody woman walk into store after deadly triple stabbing
'Dynamic left turn' intersection? It's coming to Cary, Clayton
From addiction to sobriety: What changed one Raleigh woman's life
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Morrisville residents outraged after spilled nails flatten tires
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
NC senators vote 'no' on impeachment
Show More
UNC professors petition to end ban on renaming campus buildings
Severe weather risk increased for parts of central North Carolina on Thursday
'I love you, Bubba': Missing Colo. boy's family makes video plea
Teen nearly kidnapped by repeat sex offender, deputies say
Police make arrest in fatal shooting at Fayetteville intersection
More TOP STORIES News