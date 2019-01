Nominations voting opens: Monday, Jan. 7, 2019

Nominations voting closes: Monday, Jan. 14, 2019

Oscar nominations announcement: Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019

Oscar nominees luncheon: Monday, Feb. 4, 2019

Scientific and Technical Awards: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019

Finals voting opens: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019

Finals voting closes: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019

91st Oscars: Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019

The Oscars are just around the corner, and Tuesday morning we finally found out who's nominated!The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, and will air live on ABC.As in years past, the ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood.There will be no host this year, according to a Variety report Kevin Hart was initially announced as the show's host in early December, though he dropped out following online backlash against years-old homophobic tweets. After speculation that he might reconsider, Hart appeared on Good Morning America to say definitively that he would not be hosting and that he is done talking about the controversy. See the full list of nominees here , and check back soon for more stories about the nominees.Here are key dates to keep in mind ahead of the ceremony: