Arts & Entertainment

Oscars 2020: Nominations to be announced

LOS ANGELES -- The countdown to Oscar Sunday has begun!

After months of speculation and a flurry of award shows, the 92nd Academy Awards nominations will be announced this Monday, Jan. 13.

Following the Golden Globe Awards, Producers Guild Awards and other historic Academy Award bellwethers, five movies appear to lead the Oscar pack: "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," "1917," "The Irishman," "Parasite" and "Jojo Rabbit."

The biggest night in Hollywood will go hostless for the second year in a row and will focus on big musical numbers, comedy and star power, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Make sure to bookmark this page! The nomination announcements will be streamed live right here Monday, Jan. 13, at 8:18 a.m. ET. / 5:18 a.m. PT.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesoscarsmoviesmovie newsawardmercedes benz usa oscars
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman stabbed during convenience store robbery
Goldsboro PD investigates officer-involved shooting
Storms cause major damage at South Carolina high school
Man hit by car while crossing Glenwood Ave
2 arrested after standoff at Motel 6 in Fayetteville
Sanford woman shot, killed while sitting in car
Man shot 5 times in Fayetteville
Show More
Warm Again
NC State grad among those killed when Ukrainian plane shot down
Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer visits Triangle, tours McDougald Terrace
UNC alumna graduates from NASA astronaut program
Displaced McDougald Terrace residents vent frustrations during forum
More TOP STORIES News