Oscar nominations 2020: 'Joker' leads pack with 11 | FULL LIST

After months of speculation and a flurry of award shows, the 92nd Academy Awards nominations were announced Monday.
Nine films scored Best Picture nominations, and "Joker" led the pack with 11 nominations, including Joaquin Phoenix's for Best Actor. "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "1917" each collected 10 nominations.
The biggest night in Hollywood will go hostless for the second year in a row and will focus on big musical numbers, comedy and star power, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.
Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Here is the full list of nominees announced on Monday:
Best Picture
"Ford v Ferrari"
"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker"
"Little Women"
"Marriage Story"
"1917"
"Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"
"Parasite"
Directing
Martin Scorsese for "The Irishman"
Todd Phillips for "Joker"
Sam Mendes for "1917"
Quentin Tarantino for "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
Bong Joon Ho for "Parasite"
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas in "Pain and Glory"
Leonardo DiCaprio in "Once upon a Time...in Hollywood"
Adam Driver in "Marriage Story"
Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker"
Jonathan Pryce in "The Two Popes"
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo in "Harriet"
Scarlett Johansson in "Marriage Story"
Saoirse Ronan in "Little Women"
Charlize Theron in "Bombshell"
Renée Zellweger in "Judy"
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates in "Richard Jewell"
Laura Dern in "Marriage Story"
Scarlet Johanson in "Jojo Rabbit"
Florence Pugh in "Little Women"
Margot Robbie in "Bombshell"
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Anthony Hopkins in "The Two Popes"
Joe Pesci in "The Irishman"
Al Pacino in "The Irishman"
Brad Pitt in "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"
Original Score
"Joker"
"Little Women"
"Marriage Story"
"1917"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
Original Song
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from "Toy Story 4"
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman"
"I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough"
"Into The Unknown" from "Frozen II"
"Stand Up" from "Harriet"
Adapted Screenplay
"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker"
"Little Women"
"The Two Popes"
Original Screenplay
"Knives Out"
"Marriage Story"
"1917"
"Once upon a Time...in Hollywood"
"Parasite"
Animated Short Film
"Dcera (Daughter)"
"Hair Love"
"Kitbull"
"Memorable"
"Sister"
Live Action Short Film
"Brotherhood"
"Nefta Football Club"
"The Neighbors' Window"
"Saria"
"A Sister"
Documentary Feature
"American Factory"
"The Cave"
"The Edge of Democracy"
"For Sama"
"Honeyland"
Documentary Short Subject
"In the Absence"
"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"
"Life Overtakes Me"
"St. Louis Superman"
"Walk Run Cha-Cha"
International Feature Film
Poland, "Corpus Christi"
North Macedonia, "Honeyland"
France, "Les Misérables"
Spain, "Pain and Glory"
South Korea, "Parasite"
Animated Feature Film
"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
"I Lost My Body" Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
"Klaus" Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
"Missing Link" Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
"Toy Story 4" Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
Costume Design
"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker"
"Little Women"
"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"
Makeup and Hairstyling
"Bombshell"
"Joker"
"Judy"
"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"
"1917"
Sound Editing
"Ford v Ferrari"
"Joker"
"1917"
"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
Sound Mixing
"Ad Astra"
"Ford v Ferrari"
"Joker"
"1917"
"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"
Film Editing
"Ford v Ferrari"
"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Joker"
"Parasite"
Production Design
"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"1917"
"Once upon a Time...in Hollywood"
"Parasite"
Visual Effects
"Avengers: Endgame"
"The Irishman"
"The Lion King"
"1917"
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"