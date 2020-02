Oscars 2020 Live: When, how to watch - date, time for 92nd Academy Awards

When are this year's Oscars? Where can I watch?

"Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!" - 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

"On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" - 4:30 p.m. ET | 1:30 p.m. PT (Check local listings)

"Oscars Live on the Red Carpet" - 6:30 p.m. ET | 5:30 p.m. CT | 3:30 p.m. PT

"On The Red Carpet After the Awards" - 11:00 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT (Check local listings)

"On The Red Carpet After Dark" - 2:35 a.m. ET | 1:35 a.m CT | 11:35 p.m. PT (Check local listings)

Which movies were nominated?

Who will host the Oscars?

Who's presenting at the Oscars?

Who's performing at the Oscars?

Will the Oscars honor Kobe Bryant?

Where is the Oscars ceremony?

More 2020 Oscars coverage:

LOS ANGELES -- The countdown to the Academy Awards has begun! Here's what you need to know about the 2020 Oscars.You can also tune into:Nine movies were nominated for best picture this year: "Ford v Ferrari," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," "1917," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "Parasite.""Joker" leads the pack with 11 nominations, while "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "1917" trail close behind with 10 each.A record 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, accounting for one-third of nominees for the 92nd Oscars.The biggest night in Hollywood will go hostless for the second year in a row and will focus on big musical numbers, comedy and star power, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.Utkarsh Ambudkar, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Ray Romano, and Rebel Wilson have all signed on to present at the 92nd Oscars, the Academy announced Feb. 3.Previously announced Oscars presenters include Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver and Kristen Wiig.Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman are set to perform the best original song nominees at this year's Oscars ceremony, the Academy announced Thursday.The Oscars telecast will also feature an appearance by Questlove and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone, the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short "Dear Basketball," died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash north of Los Angeles. The Academy plans to acknowledge Bryant's death during the Feb. 9 telecast, though it's not immediately clear how they will do so.The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for its 19th consecutive year.