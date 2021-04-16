Oscars

Oscars 2021: See who's performing best original song nominees in Academy Awards pre-show

State of the Oscars: Diverse field highlights Academy Awards race

LOS ANGELES -- Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén and Diane Warren will perform the five nominees for best original song during the Oscars pre-show this year, producers announced Friday.

The songs will be pre-taped and performed in full. They will air as part of "Oscars: Into the Spotlight," which starts at 6:30 p.m ET | 3:30 p.m. PT on ABC.

Four of the performances will be pre-taped on the rooftop of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, while the fifth performance will be taped in Iceland.

This year's nominees for best original song are:

  • "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)
  • "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite)
  • "Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" (Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Gransson)
  • "Io Si (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)" (Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini)
  • "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..." (Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth)


David Fincher's "Mank" led nominations to the 93rd Oscars with 10 nods, and for the first time, two women - Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell - were nominated for best director. Here's a look at nominees in key categories.



ABC also announced Friday that Ariana DeBose and Lil Rel Howery will host the "Into the Spotlight" pre-show, which will include an appearance by DJ Tara. Colman Domingo and Andrew Rannells will host with "Oscars: After Dark" later in the evening following the award show.

"We've come up with some serious pre-game and post-game action to enhance our main event," Oscars producers said in a joint statement. "Our suggestion is just tune in for the whole shebang, otherwise you'll miss something really unexpected and fun."

Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
