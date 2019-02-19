OSCARS

Oscars 2019 predictions: Sandy Kenyon's picks for Best Picture, Best Actress and more

EMBED </>More Videos

Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon has covered more Oscars than there are Oscar categories -- so you may want to consider his Academy Award predictions.

By and Alex Meier and Emily Sowa
NEW YORK --
With 32 years of experience covering the Oscars, Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon knows a thing or two about the interworkings of award shows.

This year, he's predicting an award ceremony with high ratings, despite its lack of a host -- just as long as Snow White and Rob Lowe refrain from singing another duet.

For the Best Actress category, "it's time" for one nominee to take home the gold, but for best actor, it's a toss-up between two biopic stars.

Who will win Best Picture this year? Sandy's rooting for Blank Panther, but he thinks another movie is better positioned for a win.

If you're joining an Oscars pool -- or you want to mark a few nominees off your watch list before the big night -- listen to what Sandy has to say.
RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardssandy kenyonoriginals
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OSCARS
PHOTOS: Every dress worn by Best Actress Oscar winners
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
Rules and Winners
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Exclusive: Apex woman speaks about 2017 machete attack, moving forward
President Obama expected to attend UNC-Duke game, sources say
Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of possible wintry mix in Durham
Live: 9th Dist. Results leaked before Election Day, investigators say
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
Raleigh City Council approves Dorothea Dix Park master plan
Jury deliberating in Wake County double murder case
Attorney for Colin Kaepernick sees Panthers, Patriots as potential landing spots for QB
Show More
Durham megachurch pastor says database of abusers is future possibility
Durham mayor calls for $95 million affordable housing referendum
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully: police
Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon invests $250 million in AAF
Man rescued from quicksand in snowstorm
More News