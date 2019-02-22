ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oscars 2019: What's the most popular Best Picture nominee? 'Bohemian Rhapsody' reigns in state-by-state search breakdown

As Oscars weekend winds up, which film are all your friends talking about? It may depend on where you live.

Google put together a map for ABC that shows a state-by-state breakdown of the Best Picture nominees people have been searching for since the 2018 Oscars ceremony, and you can see a definite pattern in favor of box office hits.


Eight states -- Hawaii, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland -- are more interested in Black Panther than any other film, while Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody reigns supreme everywhere else.

When it's brought down to the county-by-county level, the map has a little more variety.


As you can see, all eight nominees have areas where they are popular. Here's a look at some of the major metro areas:

New York City: While not every borough agrees, the most popular pick is Black Panther in the city. In surrounding areas, Bohemian Rhapsody is popular.

Los Angeles: There's no question what people are searching for in Southern California: Bohemian Rhapsody is the most searched in Los Angeles County, Orange County and several others.

Chicago: Once again, Bohemian Rhapsody seems to be generating the most buzz in Cook County and beyond, though there are a few outliers with Lee County searching for Black Panther and LaSalle for A Star Is Born.

Philadelphia: Much like New York, Black Panther is a popular search in the city, with counties nearby looking up Bohemian Rhapsody.

Houston: Bohemian Rhapsody is the popular search again in Harris County and surrounding areas. There are a couple outliers in southeast Texas, including Washington County, which is searching for Green Book.

San Francisco: Most of the Bay Area is searching for Bohemian Rhapsody or Black Panther, though Colusa County is a rare county where Roma is of the highest interest.

Raleigh-Durham: The Triangle is split in multiple directions. Wake County is searching for Bohemian Rhapsody while most nearby counties are interested in Black Panther. Orange County has a high interest in Vice.

Fresno: Like other areas, Black Panther and Bohemian Rhapsody are highly searched in and around Fresno County. In Mariposa, people are searching for Vice.

While it has plenty of movie-goers searching for more information, there aren't many indications that Bohemian Rhapsody filmmakers will be the champions on Sunday, at least when you consider the factors experts use to predict the awards. But who knows? Anything can happen at the Oscars!

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
