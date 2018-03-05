Change is coming to the #Oscars. Here's what you need to know:— The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 8, 2018
- A new category is being designed around achievement in popular film.
- We've set an earlier airdate for 2020: mark your calendars for February 9.
- We're planning a more globally accessible, three-hour telecast. pic.twitter.com/oKTwjV1Qv9
The jury's still out on whether any of this year's popular movies, such as Marvel's Black Panther (2018's highest-grossing film so far) will garner a nomination in the coveted Best Picture category for the 2019 telecast. But Wednesday's announcement means there are more opportunities for those films to be recognized during Hollywood's Biggest Night.
"We have heard from many of you about improvements needed to keep the Oscars and our Academy relevant in a changing world. The Board of Governors took this charge seriously," John Bailey and Dawn Hudson said in a letter sent to Academy members on Wednesday.
Though movies that are a hit at the box office often nab awards in technical categories such as Best Visual Effects, they don't typically take home the night's biggest honor. None of the Best Picture winners over the last five years broke $100 million in the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.
However, a Best Picture win for a blockbuster is not unheard of. The 2003 winner, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, earned more than $377 million while 1997's Titanic earned a whopping $600 million.
In addition to announcing the new category, the Oscars said the telecast will be "more globally accessible" and that the 2020 ceremony will take place earlier in the year on Feb. 9.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the new category would be introduced in 2020. The Oscars clarified that the new category will be included in the 2019 ceremony.
