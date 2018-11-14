ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oysters and beer, jazz and techno: 3 budget-friendly events in Durham this weekend

Photo: Tommaso Cantelli/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are three ideas for what to do in Durham for $20 or less.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

N.C. Oyster 365 and Bull Durham Beer at The Bullpen





N.C. Oyster 365 and Bull Durham Beer are set to serve up oysters and beer at The Bullpen this Friday evening. A $20 ticket gets you one beer and six oysters, and plenty more of each will be available for purchase. Bull Durham Beer will also debut its winter ale.

When: Friday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Suite #135
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Saxophonist Art Sherrod, Jr. at Beyu Caffe





Spend Saturday evening with Art Sherrod, Jr., who will perform a one-hour show at Beyu Caffe. The saxophonist released his first album, "All 4 Love," in 2005. He later signed onto the Pacific Coast Jazz record label.

When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

DJ Dara: The Peace Out Tour at Durham Fruit Company





Enjoy a full night of drum, bass, techno and house music this Saturday night at Durham Fruit Company. DJ Dara -- an Irish transplant who's been a fixture in the US drum-and-bass scene since 1994 -- will headline the "Peace Out Tour," which will feature a handful of DJs across two stages.

When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Nov. 18, 3 a.m.
Where: Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineDurham
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC next week
'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie and Lauren expecting
Holiday magic returns to Disneyland
'Rhinestone Rembrandt' designs for some of Nashville's biggest stars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman hit from behind, robbed outside TJ Maxx in Wake Forest
'It's unusual': Sheriff says triple murder in Johnston Co. is rare
4th suspect sought in murder of CA man found inside burning car
Amber Alert: Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
Cruz and O'Rourke go viral for post-election pic together
Frozen asparagus recalled over listeria concerns
Raleigh Christmas Parade forecast
Cabbage Patch doll among group's 10 worst toys for holidays
Show More
Weeding out the danger: More local businesses offering legal cannabis
NC Zoo wants your help naming newly adopted Wild Polar Bear
Off-camera hobbies: John Clark teaches Sunday school
Horse survives Camp Fire thanks to backyard swimming pool
Man banned from Disney after waving Trump banner
More News