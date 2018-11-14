Oysters and beer, jazz and techno: 3 budget-friendly events in Durham this weekend

N.C. Oyster 365 and Bull Durham Beer at The Bullpen

Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are three ideas for what to do in Durham for $20 or less.---N.C. Oyster 365 and Bull Durham Beer are set to serve up oysters and beer at The Bullpen this Friday evening. A $20 ticket gets you one beer and six oysters, and plenty more of each will be available for purchase. Bull Durham Beer will also debut its winter ale.Friday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Suite #135$20Spend Saturday evening with Art Sherrod, Jr., who will perform a one-hour show at Beyu Caffe. The saxophonist released his first album, "All 4 Love," in 2005. He later signed onto the Pacific Coast Jazz record label.Saturday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.$15Enjoy a full night of drum, bass, techno and house music this Saturday night at Durham Fruit Company. DJ Dara -- an Irish transplant who's been a fixture in the US drum-and-bass scene since 1994 -- will headline the "Peace Out Tour," which will feature a handful of DJs across two stages.Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Nov. 18, 3 a.m.Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St.$10