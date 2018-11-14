Oysters and beer, jazz and techno: 3 budget-friendly events in Durham this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
N.C. Oyster 365 and Bull Durham Beer at The Bullpen
N.C. Oyster 365 and Bull Durham Beer are set to serve up oysters and beer at The Bullpen this Friday evening. A $20 ticket gets you one beer and six oysters, and plenty more of each will be available for purchase. Bull Durham Beer will also debut its winter ale.
When: Friday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Suite #135
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Saxophonist Art Sherrod, Jr. at Beyu Caffe
Spend Saturday evening with Art Sherrod, Jr., who will perform a one-hour show at Beyu Caffe. The saxophonist released his first album, "All 4 Love," in 2005. He later signed onto the Pacific Coast Jazz record label.
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
DJ Dara: The Peace Out Tour at Durham Fruit Company
Enjoy a full night of drum, bass, techno and house music this Saturday night at Durham Fruit Company. DJ Dara -- an Irish transplant who's been a fixture in the US drum-and-bass scene since 1994 -- will headline the "Peace Out Tour," which will feature a handful of DJs across two stages.
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Nov. 18, 3 a.m.
Where: Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets