ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized over flu concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Ozzy Osbourne was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu on Wednesday, his wife Sharon said. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

Ozzy Osbourne was admitted to the hospital following some complications with the flu Wednesday.

His wife Sharon took to Twitter to tell fans.

"His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery," her tweet read. "Thanks to everyone for their concern and love."



In January, doctors ordered Osbourne, 70, to postpone his entire United Kingdom and European No More Tours 2 tour.

Osbourne said he had a staph infection in his thumb in October. He also reported having the flu and bronchitis in January.

"I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down," Osbourne said in a statement. "However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It's being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy."



In January, doctors diagnosed the signer with a severe upper-respiratory infection, saying it could develop into pneumonia given his live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout the winter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfluflu seasoncelebrityu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
It's official: The Oscars won't have a host
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Getaway alert: Travel from Raleigh to Tbilisi on the cheap
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Raleigh expected to set record highs Thursday; cold to push back in
Wake County family's tip helps NY investigators nab child sex predator
BB&T, SunTrust combining in $66 billion all-stock deal
Veterinarians bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life
Gucci pulls sweater after customers say it resembles blackface
Dad steps off train to smoke, leaves baby on board
1 killed in Wayne County crash
'Joke was on me:' Mom says Raleigh officers aimed guns at son with autism
Show More
Woman gives birth on bus in Chicago
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
'Humiliation:' Driver says wife was affected by DMV backlog
Conviction upheld for woman who urged boyfriend's suicide
Durham dad explains why son took knee during pledge at council meeting
More News