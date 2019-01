Paid extras wanted for 'Swap Thing' filming in Wilmington

Warner Brothers needs extras for its new streaming series, "Swamp Thing."Filming will take place in the Wilmington area Jan. 29-30.Families and teenagers are needed to be paid extras in a traditional Louisiana crawfish boil scene.Crews are looking for real families, friends, and teens ages 12 to 70.The pay rate is a guaranteed $64 for up to eight hours with time and a half for every hour overtime.If you're interested, email SwampThingBg@twcastandrecruit.com with the subject line: Crawfish Boil.