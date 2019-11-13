CMA Awards

Parmalee reflects on North Carolina roots ahead of CMAs

By
NASHVILLE (WTVD) -- North Carolina band Parmalee gave ABC11 an acoustic performance of their hit song 'Carolina' in the Nashville studio they record and write.

The band is made up of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas, cousin Barry Knox and best friend Josh McSwain.

The name Parmalee comes from the small North Carolina town in Martin County where the band started.

There's a planned documentary about their experiences including a horrifying attempted robbery in 2010 where Scott was shot and had to spend 35 days in the hospital.

"It made us a tighter group, appreciate things more," said Matt Thomas. "Four months later we got a record deal.. two years after.. hit song."

Parmalee will be at the CMA Awards Wednesday night.

Viewers can stream "On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT at OnTheRedCarpet.com.
Live coverage airs on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT | 6:30 p.m. CT. The 2019 CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentarts & culturecma awardscountry music awardsnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CMA AWARDS
Luke Combs nominated for three CMA Awards
Bobby Bones talks about humble beginnings ahead of CMAs
Women of country music take spotlight at the CMA Awards
Cody Johnson nominated for new artist of the year at CMA Awards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record-setting cold moves into North Carolina
Experts warn parents to keep young children off trampolines
VIDEO: Teen dragged around house in Hoke County home invasion
Henderson Mexican restaurants reopen year after unsolved arson fires
Duke professor awarded $150k prize for work on gun violence
Woman's gun stolen after car keys taken from locked gym locker
Check these three things in your car before the cold arrives
Show More
Remains found in Alabama during search for missing Fla. girl
Durham releases findings, recommendations after gas explosion
15-year-old dies from Smithfield crash that killed grandmother
Program teaches Wake County kids how to report child abuse
How floats for Raleigh Christmas Parade are made
More TOP STORIES News