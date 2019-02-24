OSCARS

'Wayne's World' stars Dana Carvey, Mike Myers reunite at Oscars

EMBED </>More Videos

"We're humbled to be associated with that brilliant song," Mike Myers said of 'Bohemian Rhapsody.'

LOS ANGELES --
Party on, Wayne! Party on, Garth!

With "Bohemian Rhapsody" nominated for best picture, it only made sense to see a reunion of everyone's favorite public access cable show "Wayne's World" at the 91st Oscars.

Actors Mike Myers and Dana Carvey introduced the film Sunday night while dropping hints on the red carpet about an animated version of their 1992 movie comedy, based on the "Saturday Night Live" skit.

"We're humbled to be associated with that brilliant song," Myers said.

Carvey says an animated "Wayne's World" depends on the fans. He says if they want to see it "of course we'll do it."

Myers says the old friends had "so much fun" at rehearsal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsacademy awardsmovie news
OSCARS
Selma Blair makes first Oscars appearance since MS diagnosis
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
How the Oscars made history this year
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Selma Blair makes first Oscars appearance since MS diagnosis
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
How the Oscars made history this year
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Mahershala Ali, Regina King win big
Sheriff: Bicyclist found off Wake County road was not struck by vehicle
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Fire victims say a friend set up a GoFundMe, later stole donations
ABC11 First Alert Weather team is "certified most accurate" again
1 victim identified in deadly cargo jet crash in Chambers Co.
R. Kelly remains in jail; singer's finances 'a mess,' lawyer says
Oscars 2019: Cast your vote!
Show More
Raleigh man beaten by officers in 2018 dies of overdose, advocate says
Woman banned from dating app Tinder for posing with hunted animal
Anti-ICE rally in Durham demands end to undocumented immigrant arrests
Retaining wall breaks down at Holly Springs Target
Opposing groups rally at UNC over monument removals
More News