Peggy Lipton, star of 'Mod Squad' and 'Twin Peaks,' dies at 72

LOS ANGELES -- Peggy Lipton, a star of the groundbreaking late 1960s TV show "The Mod Squad" and the 1990s show "Twin Peaks," has died of cancer. She was 72.Lipton's daughters Rashida and Kidada Jones say in a statement that Lipton died Saturday surrounded by her family.They said in the statement: "Peggy was, and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us."Lipton played one of a trio of Los Angeles undercover "hippie cops" on "The Mod Squad," which aired on ABC.The Los Angeles Times says it was one of pop culture's first efforts to reckon seriously with the counterculture and one of the first TV shows to feature an interracial cast. Lipton was nominated for Emmys and won a Golden Globe in 1971 for her performance. The show addressed issues such as the Vietnam War, drugs and domestic violence.Lipton married music producer Quincy Jones in 1974, and they had two daughters. The couple divorced in 1989.In the 1990s, she played the role of Norma Jennings in the TV series "Twin Peaks.""It was very scary," Lipton told The Times in a 1993 interview. "I had a push-pull thing inside me that I wanted to do it.. I had become so insulated in my world as a mother, that I didn't know how to pick up the phone and call anybody to put myself out there."