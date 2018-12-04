Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Durham this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
'Elf: The Broadway Musical' at Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham Performing Arts Center will host "Elf: The Broadway Musical." The show is based on the motion picture starring Will Ferrell. Audiences will follow Buddy, a young orphan child, as he crawls into Santa's bag and is transported to the North Pole.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St.
Price: $28.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Revolutionaries in the Dark' at Reality Ministries
This Friday, ShaLeigh Dance Works will host 'Revolutionaries in the Dark,' a benefit for living wages, accessible outreach programs and artistic innovation. Part of the dance outfit's fourth season in North Carolina, the benefit will celebrate revolutionary performing artists, thinkers, doers, creators and "be-ers." Attendees are encouraged to dress in all black.
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.
Where: Reality Ministries, 916 Lamond Ave.
Price: $35-$80
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Discounted BYOB Painting Class at Bull City Craft
Practice the painting style of your choice while enjoying some wine at Bull City Craft. With this voucher in hand, groups of four people can take advantage of a 51 percent discount on a BYOB painting session with professional instruction.
Where: Bull City Craft, 105 W. NC Highway 54, Suite #265
Price: $69 for four (51 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal