Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Durham this week

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Durham this week, from a holiday musical to a BYOB painting class.---Durham Performing Arts Center will host "Elf: The Broadway Musical." The show is based on the motion picture starring Will Ferrell. Audiences will follow Buddy, a young orphan child, as he crawls into Santa's bag and is transported to the North Pole.Tuesday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St.$28.50This Friday, ShaLeigh Dance Works will host 'Revolutionaries in the Dark,' a benefit for living wages, accessible outreach programs and artistic innovation. Part of the dance outfit's fourth season in North Carolina, the benefit will celebrate revolutionary performing artists, thinkers, doers, creators and "be-ers." Attendees are encouraged to dress in all black.Friday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.Reality Ministries, 916 Lamond Ave.$35-$80Practice the painting style of your choice while enjoying some wine at Bull City Craft. With this voucher in hand, groups of four people can take advantage of a 51 percent discount on a BYOB painting session with professional instruction.Bull City Craft, 105 W. NC Highway 54, Suite #265$69 for four (51 percent discount off regular price)