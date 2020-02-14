bachelor

'Bachelor' Peter Weber 'sad' at how women treated each other this season

By Andrea Lans
LOS ANGELES -- This season of "The Bachelor" has been regarded as having one of the harshest groups of women in "Bachelor" history.

Prior to the show airing, "Bachelor" Peter Weber told On The Red Carpet that "casting did almost too good of a job" and it was difficult to narrow down the women. Now, the Bachelor is opening up about how shocked he is to see all of the drama unfold onscreen.

"How they were treating each other...I didn't know the full extent of that," Weber revealed.

Weber went on to say that it's been "rough" to watch the show and felt "sad that [the women] were treating each other that way."

Weber has faced a plethora of surprises this season, one being on his one-on-one date with Victoria Fuller, when he found out she was romantically involved with country singer Chase Rice.

The Bachelor said that he was dumbfounded at that reveal: "I'm watching myself back and I'm seeing myself make these comments about him singing at our wedding one day."



Weber told On The Red Carpet that he has not spoken to the women since the show aired and is both anxious and excited to reunite with the contestants when they film the "Women Tell All" special.

"I don't want to bring up any more drama with them, and I'm sure there will be a ton of it with that," Weber said. Nonetheless, he does want to check in with the women and "make sure they're all okay."

Despite all the catfights we've seen onscreen, Weber is excited to "leave all that drama behind" and get to the more serious, romantic part of his journey now that he's narrowed it down to his final women.

See more: Fans recreate windmill fantasy suite date with 'Bachelor' Peter Weber

"The Bachelor" airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentromancecelebritytelevisionvalentine's dayabc primetimeabcbachelorthe bachelorreality television
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
BACHELOR
Peter selects his final 4 on 'The Bachelor'
'Bachelor' Peter talks final 6 women, 'unspoilable' finale
Peter gets more decisive with eliminations on 'The Bachelor'
Peter continues to reward drama on 'The Bachelor'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Unlicensed contractor sent to prison after Troubleshooter investigation
Car driver killed in head-on crash with school bus in Halifax Co.
'Dynamic left turn' intersection causes confusion in Cary
Angier Police release video of suspect SUV in deadly hit and run
Some Holly Springs residents say landfill settlement proposal stinks
Grammy-nominated singer Lisa Simone headlines Triangle gala
Data breach affects nearly 1,900 Wake County government employees
Show More
Hurricanes take Polar Plunge to fundraise for Special Olympics
Man cut off girlfriend's arm with machete, Fayetteville police say
ICE arrests 16 foreign nationals in Wake County criminal sweep
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
FBI still searching for NC girl 20 years after disappearance
More TOP STORIES News