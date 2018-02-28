ENTERTAINMENT

Phantom of the Opera returns to DPAC

EMBED </>More Videos

Phantom of the Opera playing at DPAC through March 11. (WTVD)

Mark Falgout
DURHAM (WTVD) --
Phantom of the Opera is one of Broadway's most lavish productions, and it returns to the Durham Performing Arts Center February 28 - March 11.

Originally produced on London's West End in 1986, Phantom of the Opera opened on Broadway in 1988, winning the Tony Award for Best Musical. The story is based on the French novel Le Fantme de l'Opéra by Gaston Leroux. The plot revolves around a beautiful soprano, Christine Daaé. and the obsession of a mysterious figure living beneath the Opera Populaire.

This is a new production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic, staged by Cameron Mackintosh, and boasts many exciting special effects including the show's legendary chandelier.

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdpacbroadway
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
This A.M.: Wednesday's top headlines
Gabrielle Union talks infertility, reveals diagnosis
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Wakeboarding mama pulls off impressive 'In My Feelings' challenge
Aretha Franklin gravely ill and surrounded by loved ones in Detroit
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Show More
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
More News