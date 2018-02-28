Phantom of the Opera returns to DPAC

DURHAM (WTVD) --Phantom of the Opera is one of Broadway's most lavish productions, and it returns to the Durham Performing Arts Center February 28 - March 11.
Originally produced on London's West End in 1986, Phantom of the Opera opened on Broadway in 1988, winning the Tony Award for Best Musical. The story is based on the French novel Le Fantme de l'Opéra by Gaston Leroux. The plot revolves around a beautiful soprano, Christine Daaé. and the obsession of a mysterious figure living beneath the Opera Populaire.
This is a new production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic, staged by Cameron Mackintosh, and boasts many exciting special effects including the show's legendary chandelier.
