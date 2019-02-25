ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PHOTOS: Celebrities change it up for Oscars after parties

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Brie Larson attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)</span></div>
LOS ANGELES --
Oscar winners and their other famous friends headed out to all the popular after parties around Los Angeles after the big night.

Celebrities went to the Governor's Ball, Vanity Fair, Oscar Gala and Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards parties that were happening not far from the Dolby Theatre, where the show was held Sunday night.

Some famous faces changed up their styles for the evening, while others continued to party it up in their Oscars gowns.

Darker hues and blues as well as more metallic looks appeared to take over the evening.

Check out some of the stars who changed up their Oscars look to a more dramatic evening look.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Brie Larson

Amy Adams

Kacey Musgraves
