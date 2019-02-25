Oscar winners and their other famous friends headed out to all the popular after parties around Los Angeles after the big night.Celebrities went to the Governor's Ball, Vanity Fair, Oscar Gala and Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards parties that were happening not far from the Dolby Theatre, where the show was held Sunday night.Some famous faces changed up their styles for the evening, while others continued to party it up in their Oscars gowns.Darker hues and blues as well as more metallic looks appeared to take over the evening.Check out some of the stars who changed up their Oscars look to a more dramatic evening look.