ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PHOTOS: P!nk performs national anthem at Super Bowl LII

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Pink performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt York)</span></div>
Justin Timberlake is the headliner at the Super Bowl halftime show, but he's following Leslie Odom Jr. and P!nk in musical performances.

Odom sang "America the Beautiful" before Sunday's game backed by Minneapolis-area singers from the Angelica Cantanti Youth Choir and Communication program.

P!nk sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" as she battled the flu. It wasn't clear if she sang to a pre-recorded track; the performance had an orchestra accompaniment, but there wasn't one on the field.

"My chance has finally come," she wrote on Instagram Saturday. "I've arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare."

Following her performance, several celebrities and fellow musicians took to Twitter to congratulate her for a job well done.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
entertainmentsuper bowl 52Super Bowlnational anthemmusic newsu.s. & worldsports
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News