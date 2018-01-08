Pink to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LII

The three-time Grammy-winning artist will sing before kickoff on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Justin Timberlake is set to perform at halftime.
The singer hinted at the announcement on Twitter on Friday by saying she was excited about "secret" things in 2018 that she couldn't reveal.
I’m really looking forward to 2018. I’m really excited about the Grammy’s. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret. I’m also excited for trump to lose his twitter password and also I’m excited that I have dope hair. 💩🤘🏽🤡— P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2018
Pink will join the ranks of previous Super Bowl national anthem singers Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga and Idina Menzel.
She is known for putting on memorable performances including her gravity-defying performance off side of hotel at the American Music Awards.