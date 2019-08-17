Arts & Entertainment

Raleigh's PNC Arena to implement clear bag-policy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Guests attending all events at PNC Arena will be required to carry a clear bag beginning September 18.

A new policy announced by Don Waddell, President of the Carolina Hurricanes, limits the size and type of bag allowed inside the venue.

"The clear bag policy is an additional security measure that complements our standards for safety and security at PNC Arena," Waddell said. "The new guidelines support a safer environment and allows us to enhance the efficiency of entry for guests."

Approved bags are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 x 6 x12 inches in size. Guests can also use a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag.

Small purses no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 inches are still permitted. Exceptions may be made for medically necessary items and diaper bags after thorough inspection by security.
