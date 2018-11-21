ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Deep South bar to close at end of year after 11 years of serving downtown Raleigh

Deep South, a popular music venue is downtown Raleigh, is closing its doors after 11 years.

A popular bar and music venue in downtown Raleigh will soon close its doors.

Deep South The Bar announced it would close at the end of the year. Dec. 31 will be the bar's last day of operation.

The bar has been operating for 11 years at the corner of South Dawson Street and West Cabarrus Street.

In the last decade, Deep South has hosted around 40,000 musicians.

The owners of the bar said they are closing because the lease on the building is ending, and they're ready to spend more time with their family.
