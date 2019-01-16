ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Pretend bomb game for children pulled from stores

A children's game asking kids to defuse a pretend bomb is causing outrage and major retailers are now pulling the controversial toy from store shelves.

Walmart and Target are no longer selling the "Cut the Wire" game.

The toy bomb is shaped like sticks of dynamite with wires coming out. Players must defuse the fake bomb before the time runs out. If a player cuts the wrong wire with a toy wire cutter, the bomb sounds an alarm, lights up and vibrates to simulate an explosion.

Toy manufacturer YULU told The New York Times that it thought children would see themselves as heroes. The company stopped making "Cut the Wire" in October, but it's still available on Amazon.
