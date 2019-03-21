'Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' stars promise darker, grittier, wilder ride than ever

LOS ANGELES -- In "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists," Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish are back as characters Alison and Mona. They're a little older, a little wiser - but they still love a good mystery. And this show is filled with them."Lots of secrets, very saucy!" Parrish said."Yeah, we're pros at keeping secrets, so we're always watching what we're saying," Pieterse said."We've been doing it for seven years. We got this!" Parrish added.This spinoff also brings Sofia Carson into the mysterious mix. As fans know from the history of this show, nothing is ever as it seems."After every episode, I had to take a deep breath. Because I got the wind kicked out of me in the best way," said Carson. "It's so unexpected and exciting and thrilling."The veteran "Pretty Little Liars" stars promise fans an even wilder, darker, grittier ride."There's like a greater force in this creepy town that is in charge, and they have to team up to figure out what's going on," said Parrish.