Arts & Entertainment

Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61

Christopher Alan Pallies, better known by his wrestling name King Kong Bundy, died March 4, 2019, at age 61.

GLASSBORO, N.J. -- Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy has died at age 61.

Promoter and longtime friend David Herro says Bundy died on Monday. Herro posted on Facebook : "Today we lost a Legend and a man I consider family." The cause of death and other details were not disclosed.

Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters), 458-pound (208-kilogram) wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981.

He was best known for facing Hulk Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2, which Hogan won.

Bundy had guest appearances on the sitcom "Married...with Children."

He was planning to appear next month at WrestleCon in New York City.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew jerseywrestlingobituaryus worldwwewrestlemania
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Search for man who shot at trooper places 4 schools on soft lockdown
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
206 measles cases in 11 states already in 2019, CDC reports
Brief snow shower possible early Tuesday morning, arctic air moves in
Behind-the-scenes look at keeping the Hurricanes game ready
Watts Grocery seeks bankruptcy protection, will remain open
Throwing cheese at babies, 'cheese challenge' draws controversy
Show More
Man freezes plate of pasta with fork suspended mid-twirl
Man cured of AIDS virus after stem cell transplant
Siler City Police seek public's help finding 2 men who stabbed Walmart employee
See where your child's school stacks up on newly released report
JetBlue contest offers free flights for a year
More TOP STORIES News