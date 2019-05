Avery, our dancin’ crossing guard is excited to be back at school!! 🛑 🕺 pic.twitter.com/JAfB8vk6Gv — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) May 28, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh crossing guard has got moves!Raleigh Police Department tweeted out a video showing a crossing guard named Avery breaking it down on the street corner.