Raleigh neighbors swap homes and redesign bedrooms on TLC's 'Trading Spaces'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- When Raleigh residents Ryan and Angie Tucker found out producers of the TLC hit show "Trading Spaces" had chosen them to swap homes with their friends and neighbors, Ashley and David Brown, they were excited and nervous but had to keep it all under wraps until the trucks rolled into their cul-de-sac.
"Each of us was assigned a production crew so our homes are taken over with about 20 people in each crew," Angie Tucker explained. She applied for the show after seeing an ad on her phone while scrolling the internet.
"Some of our neighbors found out when they started delivering the porta potties and big dumpsters and we were like, 'Surprise! "Trading Spaces" is coming today!'" Ryan Tucker added.
The couples had been fans of the show, which made a return last year after going off the air. They turned over their homes in October for two days and a $2,000 budget to redecorate each other's master bedrooms.
Angie and Ryan Tucker worked with the infamous "Trading Spaces" designer and N.C. native, Hildi Santo-Tomas, to redesign the Brown's master bedroom. In the show preview, the Tuckers appear stressed about the loud colors being chosen for the Browns' room.
Meantime, the Browns worked with designer Laurie Smith to incorporate an N.C. State Fair-inspired theme into the Tuckers' bedroom.
"I adore the fair," Angie Tucker said. "So, I was like let's go to the fair! And, somehow that whole theme just got immersed in our episode!"
The Raleigh couples will be featured on "Trading Spaces" at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 on TLC.
