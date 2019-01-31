Raleigh viral video star making film debut at Sundance in 'Troop Zero'

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Johanna Colon's bags are packed, and she's ready to fly from her Raleigh home to walk the red carpet for the premiere of the film, Troop Zero to close out the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
"It's my first movie!" Johanna Colon said. "It's super exciting. I never thought I'd be able to do this, but, here I am!"
Colon was launched into the spotlight after her sassy dance recital video to Aretha Franklin's 'Respect' racked up more than 80 million views.
Colon filmed Troop Zero in Louisiana with Viola Davis, Allison Janney, Mike Epps, Jim Gaffigan, and McKenna Grace. Her mom, Elissa Colon said it's a movie about misfits.
"It's one of those stories where the underdog gets to show who they really are and stand up," Elissa Colon explained. "It's for the weirdo's people strange and different and a true group of friends, you see them become good friends."
After the Troop Zero premiere at Sundance, Johanna and Elissa will head to Los Angeles to film for a pilot season.
Troop Zero's release date has not been set yet.