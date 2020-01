Raleigh viral video star turned actress makes film debut in 'Troop Zero'

Raleigh based actress @iamjohannacolon making her feature film debut in @TroopZeroMovie launching today on @PrimeVideo You may recall, her viral dance recital video to @ArethaFranklin’s Respect. It launched her entertainment career. She stops by #ABC11 at 4. pic.twitter.com/QNBFH9kkR9 — @AmberRupinta (ABC11 (@RupintaABC11) January 17, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh native Johanna Colon was six-years-old when a video of her dance recital to Aretha Franklin's 'Respect' went viral.That video launched her into the national spotlight and spring-boarded her into an entertainment career.She is now 11-years-old and has completed roles in HBO's Euphoria, TBS's The Guest Book and is now starring alongside Oscar winners Viola Davis and Allison Janney in the Amazon Prime original film, ' Troop Zero .'"I play Smash, she is the funniest bully you'll ever meet," Colon said during a visit to the ABC11 studio to promote the recently released 'Troop Zero' on Amazon Prime."I'm like is this really happening right now, or is this a dream?" Colon said about walking the red carpet at the L.A. premiere."It was so much fun, I got to see everyone. They've gotten way taller than me!" she added about catching up with her co-stars for the launch.Colon is excited to play a role as one of the 'misfits' brought together to form a troop of Birdie Scouts. The film takes place in rural 1977 Georgia with a message of embracing who you are."It's so much fun and I love inspiring other kids," Colon explained. "So, they can say, 'I can do that. I want to do that.' I want people to know that if they're getting bullied it's not ok and you're not alone."When she is home in Raleigh, Colon takes improvisation classes at Moonlight Stage Company . She also takes singing and Spanish lessons."I'm half Puerto Rican and I want to push Latinas out there more," she said.Colon recently wrapped the Netflix film 'Feel The Beat' expected out later this year. ' Troop Zero .' is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.